Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Varex Imaging Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.90% 1.30% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Varex Imaging Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation N/A 31 105.97 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Varex Imaging Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

Varex Imaging Corporation currently has an average target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.04%. The potential upside of the competitors is 71.89%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Varex Imaging Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varex Imaging Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Dividends

Varex Imaging Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers beat Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.