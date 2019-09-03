Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) Reaches $9.89 After 8.00% Down Move; Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shorts Increased By 3.49%

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. CCF’s SI was 264,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 255,100 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s short sellers to cover CCF’s short positions. The SI to Chase Corporation’s float is 3.65%. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.84. About 15,848 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10

The stock of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 14.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 132,123 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $173.07M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $9.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VAPO worth $13.85 million less.

More recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Chase Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 10,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 11,440 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,446 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 3,137 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). 17,366 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. First Advsr L P stated it has 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Bessemer Group holds 5,100 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 8,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 8,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 5,055 shares.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $910.17 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 27.69 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company has market cap of $173.07 million. The firm offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces.