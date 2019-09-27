Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) Reaches $9.57 After 4.00% Up Move; Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LON:LRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lancashire Holdings Ltd has GBX 750 highest and GBX 645 lowest target. GBX 706.20’s average target is -3.13% below currents GBX 729 stock price. Lancashire Holdings Ltd had 36 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 8 with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 16. UBS maintained the shares of LRE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, July 30. See Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 645.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 731.00 New Target: GBX 727.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 760.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 New Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

The stock of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 158,145 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $167.47M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $9.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VAPO worth $6.70 million more.

Analysts await Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report earnings on November, 4. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by Vapotherm, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.32% negative EPS growth.

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company has market cap of $167.47 million. The firm offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces.

More notable recent Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consumer – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vuzix leads consumer gainers; Funko and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DAVIDsTEA leads consumer gainers; Garrett Motion and Iconix Brand among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.47 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 7290 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

More news for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “An Examination Of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 14, 2019 is yet another important article.