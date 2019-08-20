Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) Reaches $13.58 After 5.00% Down Move; Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed By $2.53 Million Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 21,237 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 472,617 shares with $56.68 million value, down from 493,854 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 138,801 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

The stock of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 88,892 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $237.64 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $12.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VAPO worth $11.88M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 34.67% above currents $123.51 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.48 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company has market cap of $237.64 million. The firm offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces.