Vantage Investment Partners Upped Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Holding by $5.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Spitfire Capital Raised Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 606,370 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 449,404 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Altra Industrial Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altra Industrial (AIMC) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2017.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,500 shares to 117,389 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,490 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,489 shares to 438,532 shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,102 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.