Vantage Investment Partners Upped Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) by $9.43 Million as Shares Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 279,856 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 304,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 225,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 529,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 4.16M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vector Srussia Etf by 22,700 shares to 12,148 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 22,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,474 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Management has 0.28% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Macquarie Gru reported 181,650 shares stake. Moreover, Naples Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,455 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares & Tru holds 0.06% or 2,129 shares. 86,980 were reported by Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 12,242 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co reported 5,802 shares stake. Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated stated it has 11,250 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 68 shares. American Natl Ins Tx invested in 0.36% or 81,170 shares. Moreover, Halsey Inc Ct has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD NFLX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 79,933 shares to 80,900 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.55 million for 4.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea accumulated 0.01% or 55,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,900 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 1,150 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 59,021 shares. Tyvor Cap Ltd reported 1.45 million shares stake. City Holdings Commerce stated it has 16,840 shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp has invested 2.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com reported 6,893 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 15,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hrt Financial Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 17,242 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,789 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 19,768 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 61,651 were reported by Victory Capital Incorporated.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines To Report A Bittersweet Quarter – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) Inks Deal to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.