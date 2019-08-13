Vantage Investment Partners Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Position by $8.78 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $208.53. About 30.01 million shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 76,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 69,616 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 145,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 407,208 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Stockhouse.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 19,213 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,783 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists, Indiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Tributary Lc holds 10,155 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment owns 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 727,714 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation stated it has 27,414 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Capwealth Limited Liability Co reported 141,089 shares stake. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 66,746 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Company has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 12,495 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 2.79% or 420,155 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prns holds 61,997 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.26M shares. 7.38 million were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares to 9,748 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP).