Vantage Investment Partners Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chilton Capital Management Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position by $580,096

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 433,977 shares to 819,291 shares, valued at $90.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,687 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Cap Llc holds 6,968 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Corp has 1.17M shares for 8.96% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0% or 4,041 shares. Moreover, Delphi Management Ma has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Management Llc holds 1.27 million shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated reported 13,735 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 67,104 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al holds 0.54% or 6,386 shares in its portfolio. 2.25M were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Meridian Mgmt reported 1.28% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).