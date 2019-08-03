Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Sentiment Is 1.21

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 70 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 58 reduced and sold their equity positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 43.54 million shares, up from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 94.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.42 million shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 84,088 shares with $8.51M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $561.55 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 10.14% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 237,730 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Capital Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 648,624 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Consulate Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,524 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

