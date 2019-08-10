Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Its Discovery (DISCK) Position by $1.56 Million; Bank Of America Has Decreased Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) by $680,933 as Share Price Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 61,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 629,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 691,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 640,886 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CARA) by 255,292 shares to 285,200 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 799,024 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Strs Ohio invested in 312,983 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). First Citizens Bancshares & Commerce accumulated 14,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 249,019 shares. Westwood Gru invested in 2.93 million shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 95,646 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 131,199 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 2.36 million shares. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Kennedy Cap Management reported 444,954 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 448,113 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited reported 189,284 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.