Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed By $1.56 Million Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake; Quad Has 1.32 Sentiment

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 74 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 56 decreased and sold stock positions in Quad. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 29.33 million shares, up from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Quad in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. for 736,738 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 184,629 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 639,990 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 409,915 shares.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $532.89 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.