Vantage Investment Partners Stake in Discovery (DISCK) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Maintains Position in Oshkosh (OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 386,231 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 2.05M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $744.88M for 5.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

