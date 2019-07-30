Vantage Investment Partners Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Fidelity National Information (FIS) Holding Increased by Cannell Peter B & Company Inc

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,435 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.32 million, up from 246,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 5.14 million shares traded or 64.21% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National (FIS), Worldpay (WP) Merger Approved in Europe; All Regulatory Approval Now Received – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 28,075 shares to 833,460 shares, valued at $36.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co reported 46,069 shares stake. Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Federated Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,870 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. 38,963 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Swedbank owns 957,746 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 276,368 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 6,015 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 55 shares. Security National Trust stated it has 30 shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 73,889 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0.9% or 18.91M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 63,920 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares to 55,800 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,687 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Cap holds 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,360 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 3,634 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru Company has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Fincl Gru has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Invest Mgmt accumulated 11,015 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 1.44% or 201,850 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 128,274 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb accumulated 128,942 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Eagle Global Lc holds 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 155,051 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,456 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.58 million shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Cap holds 2,710 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.