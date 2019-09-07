Vantage Investment Partners Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Increased by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.26 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 12,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 39,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 26,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Private Ocean Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 8,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Drexel Morgan And Communications owns 3,065 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp has 251,408 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,450 shares. 4 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,000 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 1.76% or 102,100 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montag A And Assocs holds 0.02% or 2,057 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.29% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.38M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, March 8.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,082 shares to 116,092 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,572 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,098 shares to 31,369 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,914 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Interocean Capital, Illinois-based fund reported 115,991 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fayez Sarofim & Communication holds 0.44% or 983,599 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 22,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North American Management Corporation reported 0.84% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Academy Capital Mngmt Tx holds 5.41% or 277,898 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,729 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 85,645 shares. Investec Asset Management North America owns 7,549 shares. 770,396 were accumulated by Citigroup. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs accumulated 54,860 shares. 53,335 were reported by Hikari Tsushin. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BUD CTST KPTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, BUD, GTT and GVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.