Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Boosted by $1.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 10,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,490 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, down from 59,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.82M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 21,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 37,578 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 15,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 3.41 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tru Inv Advisors has invested 1.56% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Beach Counsel Pa invested in 0.88% or 135,340 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.07% stake. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.61% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 44,269 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Panagora Asset Management reported 37,065 shares stake. Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Company reported 31,400 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.99% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New York-based has invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,485 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 303,852 shares. Burney Company holds 0.05% or 14,187 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc owns 8,021 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7,393 shares to 12,425 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,498 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 7,916 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Com reported 3,857 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.09% or 68,850 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Co stated it has 24,657 shares. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 30,296 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,615 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 22,885 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 90,223 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Axiom Lc De has 265,728 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,996 shares. 157,274 are held by Advisory Rech. California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prns reported 1,512 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.