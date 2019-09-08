Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $48.17 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $383,840

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bath Savings Trust invested in 3.37% or 197,737 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd invested 5.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kingfisher Capital holds 10,304 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc stated it has 132,158 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.53% or 171,718 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Harbour Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 2.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,035 shares. Clark Estates New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,263 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Inc holds 3% or 101,881 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Profund Advisors Llc reported 169,330 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.