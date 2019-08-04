Vantage Investment Partners Increases Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); Walleye Trading Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Boosted by $739,025 as Stock Price Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 5912.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 29,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 30,061 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 63,829 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

