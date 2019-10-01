Vantage Investment Partners Increased Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Position; Shaw Communications (SJR) Sellers Increased By 2.71% Their Shorts

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) stake by 29.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc acquired 75,479 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 332,479 shares with $32.45 million value, up from 257,000 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N now has $30.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.88. About 3.92M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) had an increase of 2.71% in short interest. SJR’s SI was 1.10M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.71% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 401,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)’s short sellers to cover SJR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 277,311 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 2.08% above currents $108.88 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11400 target. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 10,847 shares to 73,241 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,069 shares and now owns 21,739 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.