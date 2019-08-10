Vantage Investment Partners Holds Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Cognios Capital Cut Position by $1.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,032 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

