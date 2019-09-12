Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holding Raised by Intrust Bank Na

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 10,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 73,241 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, down from 84,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 37,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,855 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

