Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined While Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 65,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 539,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.64 million, down from 605,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $97.81. About 1.32 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49M, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 806,002 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 26.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 754,284 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,642 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

