Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted Holding by $392,350 as Share Price Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,591 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. 260 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 951,569 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Lc owns 74,297 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 40,407 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kings Point Capital Management reported 0.52% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Captrust Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Schroder Grp holds 0% or 24,703 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 125 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 13,310 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 29,680 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.25% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,096 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

