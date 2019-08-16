Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Has Increased by $2.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Renaissance Group Trimmed Stake

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 10,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 129,018 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 139,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 1.87M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 650,601 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 86,516 shares to 17,093 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,690 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.08% or 234,468 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 30,362 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2.57M shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,957 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 20,047 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 4,683 are held by Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co. First Personal Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 557 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 0.53% stake. North Amer Management Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,884 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 308,331 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 3.33% stake. 35,549 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,893 shares. 13,666 are held by Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd. 2.97M were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Alpha Windward has 1,685 shares. First Long Island Ltd holds 1.41% or 46,322 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 245,681 shares. Atria Investments Ltd reported 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matarin Mgmt Lc stated it has 27,429 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.11% or 55,529 shares. 10,639 were reported by Fulton Bankshares Na. Wetherby Asset holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,051 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,509 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

