Vantage Investment Partners Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $39.33 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) Position by $29.56 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (BAH) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 509,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.25 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 59,699 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 22,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 31,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.86M, down from 53,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.56. About 581,178 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.42 million shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 33,895 shares. Anchor Lc owns 847,239 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability invested in 4,332 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 115 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 229,489 shares. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 38 shares. Quantum Mgmt owns 3,503 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Comerica Comml Bank holds 8,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors reported 25,870 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement holds 12,400 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 5,991 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 90,625 shares to 741,786 shares, valued at $38.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.76 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 4,961 shares. Hartford Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,048 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Madison Holdings reported 153 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,665 shares stake. Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Management has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Networks has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 10.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancorporation reported 790 shares.