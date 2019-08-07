Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) as Market Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Cut Holding by $796,110

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 23,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 266,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 290,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 5.28M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,585 shares to 65,020 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,513 shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic S (NYSE:AG).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 8,587 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).