Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL); Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Increased Position

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 9.76M shares traded or 55.50% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,639 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,992 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Another recent and important CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,098 shares to 31,369 shares, valued at $55.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anchor Cap Limited Com owns 126,427 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 242,735 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt has 41,620 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Capital Mngmt Inc owns 7,889 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J owns 201,072 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,566 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 723,950 shares. Oak Oh reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company holds 2.76% or 111,973 shares. Pecaut & holds 5.31% or 59,894 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 0.42% or 5,645 shares.