Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.68 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Lifted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $216.9. About 453,171 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares to 110,870 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 86,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,093 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 77,471 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 105,025 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 1.94% or 860,146 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 62,943 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.43% or 261,486 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md owns 28,629 shares or 8.3% of their US portfolio. Wilsey Asset Inc reported 44,542 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Company reported 22,299 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Lc has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibraltar Cap Management Inc invested 8.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Summit Finance Strategies reported 6,460 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company owns 63,099 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Inv Advsrs has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,246 shares.

