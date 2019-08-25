Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $25.00 Million; Menta Capital Lowered Position in Wesbanco (WSBC) by $434,850 as Stock Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.09 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The hedge fund held 7,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 18,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 190,464 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $73.3 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors holds 4.84% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 60,600 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 204,890 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99 million shares. 64,106 are owned by Rowland And Commerce Investment Counsel Adv. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Levin Strategies Lp reported 431,562 shares or 5.71% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Pa reported 358,610 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Garde holds 74,427 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 358,394 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 2.1% or 1.01M shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 7.42% or 292,825 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,695 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FNB vs. WSBC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WesBanco Announces September Investor Conference Schedule – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “WesBanco (WSBC) to Merge with Old Line Bancshares (OBLK) in All Stock Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WesBanco Bank Again Receives the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.20M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,429 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,722 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 7,553 shares. Connable Office Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,201 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com owns 0.12% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 7,144 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 11,400 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has 1.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Captrust Advisors stated it has 251 shares. Etrade Management Ltd accumulated 14,572 shares. 1,558 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 10,870 were reported by Argi Inv Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carroll Fin Associates has 251 shares. Citigroup Inc has 12,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio.