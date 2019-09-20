Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $18.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Trimmed Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 65,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.76 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 1.78M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49 million, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8,908 shares to 19,709 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Incorporated (NYSE:EVTC) by 13,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany International Corporati (NYSE:AIN).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $304.02 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd holds 56,094 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta accumulated 0.14% or 15,738 shares. Starr Co Incorporated invested in 145,977 shares or 4.18% of the stock. 89,010 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Monarch Capital invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability owns 21,748 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 191,016 are owned by Assetmark. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 623,328 shares. 7,430 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication. Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc holds 81,704 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 20,483 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.02% or 119,811 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 10,781 shares. Axa reported 0.01% stake. Fir Tree Cap LP holds 1.19M shares or 6.26% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc has 504 shares. 32.06 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Element Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 78,790 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 196 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 55,003 shares. 195,817 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Weiss Multi reported 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3.15 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. Bessemer Group Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,964 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 77,398 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 754,284 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,816 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co (NYSE:CCI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.