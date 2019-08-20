Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Rose, Atria Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $665,840

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 5,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 10,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $175.3. About 245,961 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 806,195 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 480,763 shares to 519,058 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 221,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 124,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0.72% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3.14M shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 63,797 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Barometer Mgmt holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 819,450 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,401 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,654 shares. Fragasso reported 23,653 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,819 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has 0.11% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 5,184 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 547,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 1.42M shares to 84,088 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Limited owns 123,800 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 6,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 980,992 shares. Cook Bynum Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 38.33% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Cap Mngmt has invested 3.53% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Salem Inv Counselors owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 172 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Us Bankshares De owns 228,976 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 19,368 were reported by Windward Ca. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 797,147 shares.

