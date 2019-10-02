Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Stake; NBG Radio Network (VVR) Sentiment Is 1.14

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 544.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc acquired 24,500 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 29,000 shares with $4.76M value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $36.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019

NBG Radio Network Inc (VVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 40 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 35 trimmed and sold positions in NBG Radio Network Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 65.08 million shares, down from 70.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NBG Radio Network Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 16.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, July 12. 1,750 shares were bought by MARTIN R BRAD, worth $253,750 on Friday, September 27.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stake by 11,479 shares to 58,651 valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,069 shares and now owns 21,739 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 22.35% above currents $139.71 stock price. FedEx had 26 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, May 31. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 18 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spf Beheer Bv holds 475,406 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,871 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited holds 10,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 102,191 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Ima Wealth Inc owns 14,812 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 10,703 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 111 are held by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc. D E Shaw & Inc owns 310,776 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 360,876 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc stated it has 82,419 shares. Cap Interest Invsts reported 1.67M shares stake.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $757.06 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.33 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 21.83 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 1.50 million shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 8.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 495,180 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 254,740 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.