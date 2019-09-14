Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $18.00 Million; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 49,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 97,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25M, down from 147,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 28,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49 million, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,270 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP owns 389,240 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Charter Trust holds 0.03% or 5,204 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.1% or 6,868 shares. Texas-based Ranger Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Paloma Mngmt holds 0.07% or 83,287 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate accumulated 110 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 117,973 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 719,116 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.04% or 138,046 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 6.68% or 804,997 shares in its portfolio. 1.39 million are held by Corvex Management L P. Invesco holds 6.37M shares. 17,417 are owned by Roberts Glore And Inc Il.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKA) by 4 shares to 166 shares, valued at $52.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 463,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 8,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 197,161 shares. 2.16 million are owned by Par Capital Management Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,546 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 109,216 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt holds 103,186 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 770,180 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3.29% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 97,727 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Bluestein R H & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Macquarie holds 500 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Agricole S A reported 22,200 shares stake.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois gaming hits hyperspeed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.