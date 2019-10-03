Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position by $440,000; Stock Price Declined; Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $2.88 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 416,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 7.18M shares traded or 122.20% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 262,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 283,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 24.43M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair’s Profitability For A Bullish Stance – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federated Investors, Hermes and UBS launch new funds – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP -1.5% as UBS cuts on tough going ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Six Greater Boston Market UBS Advisors Named to 2019 Forbes Best-In-State Next Generation Wealth Advisors – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP accumulated 41,570 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% or 218,543 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 57,619 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc invested in 5.48M shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.49M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 4.45 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 28,338 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% or 24,391 shares in its portfolio. Highland Management stated it has 203,437 shares. Edgewood Limited owns 14,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 1.13 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cambridge Invest Research Inc accumulated 177,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 52,133 shares in its portfolio.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 26,240 shares to 73,698 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan updates on PT Freeport Indonesia, Q2 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Quantum Takeover Could Lead To A Bidding War For Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 31.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.