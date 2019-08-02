Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $6.71 Million as Share Value Rose; Reed’s (REED) Holding Has Upped by Awm Investment Company Inc

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 34,947 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 42,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22 million, down from 217,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,924 shares. Girard has 88,597 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.19% or 329,040 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 15.90 million shares or 7.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.89 million shares. Moreover, Glovista Invs Limited Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,601 shares. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,612 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.93% or 50,844 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 2.71% or 25,655 shares in its portfolio. 29,965 were reported by Goelzer Invest Management. West Coast Financial Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swedbank invested in 3.69% or 4.97M shares. Incline Management Limited Co holds 3.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 127,306 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 282,544 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 1.22% or 44,583 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.