Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $48.17 Million; Contour Asset Management Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $47.48 Million; Share Value Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37 million shares traded or 50.17% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mngmt Co holds 0.49% or 15,846 shares. Old Point Trust Financial N A stated it has 11,246 shares. 26,835 are held by Private Wealth Advsr. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Cap Mngmt invested in 1,876 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 476,435 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,190 shares. Dana Investment Advisors holds 0.27% or 52,178 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hussman Strategic has 30,700 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Df Dent Company has 5,212 shares. 4.52M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd holds 2.1% or 27,061 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.05 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Fca Corp Tx reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Kapuria Samir sold $1.05M.