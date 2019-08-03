Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Stake by $9.64 Million; Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Increased Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 4.72M shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.11% or 412,444 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp stated it has 54,065 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inc reported 29,419 shares. Ativo Management Limited Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,021 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited holds 2,895 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 84,422 are owned by Roanoke Asset Corp New York. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 331 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 157,380 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,418 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 326,040 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 10,932 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,110 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 1.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Apple, Mastercard, and Gilead Sciences Report Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 18,695 shares to 34,454 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,080 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Millennials have the world at their fingertips but it’s harming their health, CVS Health study finds – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.