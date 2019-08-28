Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Stock Value Rose; Evanson Asset Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 10.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dt Investment Limited Liability Co owns 115,075 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Select Equity Group LP has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 4.85M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cypress Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,201 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 68,684 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 84,108 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.25% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7.85 million shares. Iconiq Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Field & Main State Bank holds 0.79% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 23,825 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fairfield Bush & reported 13,600 shares stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.22% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 58,485 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation has 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.