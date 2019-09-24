Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Position By $5.30 Million; Shorts at Arch Capital Group LTD. (ACGL) Raised By 8.09%

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) stake by 95.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc acquired 18,600 shares as Wellcare Health Plan (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 38,100 shares with $10.86M value, up from 19,500 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plan now has $13.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $267.61. About 129,874 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B

Arch Capital Group LTD. (NASDAQ:ACGL) had an increase of 8.09% in short interest. ACGL’s SI was 3.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.09% from 3.54 million shares previously. With 1.26 million avg volume, 3 days are for Arch Capital Group LTD. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s short sellers to cover ACGL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 425,466 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshfield Associate, a -based fund reported 4.36 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 57,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 10,332 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 29.41M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.75% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 10,839 shares. Connable Office stated it has 15,511 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 349 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru owns 141,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 2.93M shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.74 billion. The Company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages.

Among 4 analysts covering Arch Capital Group Ltd. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arch Capital Group Ltd. – Common Stock has $4500 highest and $3800 lowest target. $43’s average target is 4.02% above currents $41.34 stock price. Arch Capital Group Ltd. – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 18.83% above currents $267.61 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, September 9.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,431 shares to 57,882 valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 14,186 shares and now owns 71,305 shares. Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.06% or 11,552 shares. Rampart Invest Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,338 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Co has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Navellier & Associate has 1,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 14,984 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management reported 11,624 shares. Charter Tru Communication reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Capstone Limited Co invested in 36,631 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com reported 46,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Street Corporation invested in 2.18 million shares.