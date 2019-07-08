Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.68 Million as Share Price Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Position by $934,332

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $199.49. About 9.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 19,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 48,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares to 57,646 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $820.98M for 24.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.3% or 29,784 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 484 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 192,453 shares in its portfolio. 29,146 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Qs Limited Liability Com accumulated 129,611 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 4,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 121,581 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com invested in 5,873 shares. 9.02 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 177,591 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,999 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 153,780 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Fincl Bank owns 37,315 shares. 10 stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D L Carlson Invest Gp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 56,552 shares. Tillar has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,039 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Company owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 11,391 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 94,433 shares. 56,465 were accumulated by Penobscot Mgmt. Glovista Invs Lc reported 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iron Ltd Liability has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability owns 6,825 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.24 million shares to 11,856 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,068 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).