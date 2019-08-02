Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake by $2.28 Million; Hess (HES) Market Value Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $692,011

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 731,323 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 1.82M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pension Ser reported 330,033 shares stake. Ser Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 24,922 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 60,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 207,707 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 679,984 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Street Corp holds 0.06% or 13.03M shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.25% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 16,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $11.56 million activity. The insider Slentz Andrew P sold 2,684 shares worth $143,326. The insider Checki Terrence J. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Turner Michael R had sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. CHASE RODNEY F also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares to 7,593 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance owns 11,000 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 0.01% stake. Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 2,958 shares. 3,490 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Enterprise Financial Ser invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 100 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 4,575 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 79 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.17% or 52,254 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer invested in 16,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highland Management holds 30,902 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,030 shares. Advisory Networks Lc invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 20,000 shares. Check Capital Management Ca invested in 0.14% or 32,000 shares.