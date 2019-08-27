Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holding; Regis (RGS)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) stake by 31.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc acquired 27,500 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 114,600 shares with $9.62M value, up from 87,100 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev now has $187.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 105,252 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Regis Corp (RGS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 62 sold and decreased their positions in Regis Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 38.05 million shares, down from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Regis Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $612.71 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 66.63% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation for 10.66 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 2.78 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 125,290 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. has invested 0.41% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 183,700 shares.

The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 183,684 shares traded. Regis Corporation (RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regis® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results and Announces Its Decision to Transition the Balance of Its Company-owned Salons to a Fully Franchised Model – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA) stake by 41,000 shares to 107,600 valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cnx Resources Corpor stake by 557,900 shares and now owns 175,700 shares. Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Cheers Beer Stock With Rare Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Said Will Continue Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) Partnership Despite No Offer for Remaining Shares – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev SA (BUD) Acquires Platform Beer Co. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hightower Trust Services Lta accumulated 0.11% or 10,445 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 11,987 shares. Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 2,129 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 439,896 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Beddow Capital Management Incorporated holds 76,640 shares. Amer Money Ltd accumulated 20,264 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited accumulated 45 shares. Roundview Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 26,767 are owned by Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Scotia Cap accumulated 111,030 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,444 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.30% below currents $94.98 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.