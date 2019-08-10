Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Position by $2.99 Million; Market Value Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Increased Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $20.21 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 875,149 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.