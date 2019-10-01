Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Shares Rose; Haverford Trust Company Has Boosted Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $729,993 as Valuation Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 28,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 141,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 2.63M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,538 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.19 million, up from 31,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $386.02. About 558,149 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 2,443 shares to 43,459 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 9,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc reported 446,155 shares. 1,080 were reported by Hourglass Limited. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,703 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited owns 283 shares. Cetera Lc owns 21,861 shares. Oakmont Corporation reported 13.51% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 0.53% or 587,996 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Btr Management invested in 4,851 shares. Scotia Inc has 16,025 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 1,287 shares. First Western Mngmt Company reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 29,278 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 387 shares. 7,747 were accumulated by Chemical Bancorp.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.