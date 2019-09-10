Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Shares Rose; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Its Position

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 900 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma holds 1.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 344,647 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.15% or 1.40M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Autus Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 1.99% or 49,765 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Company holds 0.11% or 4,309 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners Inc holds 1.4% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & stated it has 278,404 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 1.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Allstate holds 41,802 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt stated it has 10,465 shares. 13 are held by Sageworth. Moreover, Bancorp has 0.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 182,278 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

