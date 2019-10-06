Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Sfmg Trimmed Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 33,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 172,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 206,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24 million, down from 51,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple changes App Store amid antitrust scrutiny – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Limited Liability Company owns 394,668 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Stearns Services Gp reported 0.71% stake. 53,300 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 485,987 shares. 53,515 are held by Verity & Verity Ltd Liability. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Intll Invsts stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited Company owns 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,581 shares. Alphamark Ltd Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc reported 357 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt holds 143,370 shares. 34,151 were accumulated by Trust Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1.26% or 31,091 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.21% or 8,047 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 16,619 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.