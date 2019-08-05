Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased By $62.68 Million Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. Williams Capital Group maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 80.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84M shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 458,842 shares with $16.05M value, down from 2.30M last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $53.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 11.37M shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,900 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 241,812 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 256,654 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & New York, New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 1,639 shares. Altrinsic Global Lc holds 0.82% or 684,791 shares in its portfolio. 218,409 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,246 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.74 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Company owns 85,016 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 177,746 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 82,867 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 0.59% stake.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 14.96 million shares traded or 120.73% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Earnings: Why COG Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $709.88M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Monday, April 22 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer.