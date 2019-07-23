Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $39.33 Million; Gorman-rupp Company (the (GRC) SI Increased By 15.87%

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 41.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 22,098 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 31,369 shares with $55.86 million value, down from 53,467 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $981.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1993.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans

Gorman-rupp Company (the (NYSE:GRC) had an increase of 15.87% in short interest. GRC’s SI was 97,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.87% from 83,800 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Gorman-rupp Company (the (NYSE:GRC)’s short sellers to cover GRC’s short positions. The SI to Gorman-rupp Company (the’s float is 0.51%. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 10,004 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC)

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Ltd owns 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,000 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,317 shares. Schmidt P J Management reported 1.92% stake. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust Company has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 8,535 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 238 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc Inc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). At Financial Bank holds 477 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca reported 6.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Syntal Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth reported 1,402 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Earnings: Time To Push Through Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.40 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management for the Second Year in a Row – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity. Shares for $45,323 were bought by Morehead Angela M.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $825.53 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold The Gorman-Rupp Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 377 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Park National Corporation Oh invested in 0.16% or 83,823 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 9,787 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 47,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 3,247 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 145,227 shares. 90,050 are owned by Kbc Nv. Meeder Asset holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 335 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 581,494 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 156 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,321 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 153,615 shares.