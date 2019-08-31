Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Price Rose; Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Position in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $17.79 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,856 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 672,836 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MobileIron Named a Leader Again in the Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) CEO Simon Biddiscombe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Stays Positive Ahead of Powell Speech – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

