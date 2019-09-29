Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Crocs (CROX) Shorts Up By 26.37%

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. CROX’s SI was 8.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 6.57M shares previously. With 1.82M avg volume, 5 days are for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX)’s short sellers to cover CROX’s short positions. The SI to Crocs Inc’s float is 14.42%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 685,536 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 14,186 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 71,305 shares with $9.35 million value, down from 85,491 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crocs has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is -0.91% below currents $27.5 stock price. Crocs had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.