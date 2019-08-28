Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 831,687 shares with $98.09M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 2.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $67’s average target is -17.90% below currents $81.61 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SolarEdge Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 18,711 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 35.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.06% above currents $134.04 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.